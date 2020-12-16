Biden to take oath outside US Capitol building amidst COVID-19 restrictions

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Dec 16: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capitol building as inauguration planners seek to craft an event that captures the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols.

The electoral college gave Joe Biden a majority of its votes, confirming his victory in the US elections that took place in November.

California's 55 electoral votes put Biden over the top and cleared the 270 vote mark that affirmed that he would be the next President of the United States. There was heightened security in some states as electors met on the day by federal law. The electors cast paper ballots in gatherings that took place in all 50 states and the District of Colombia.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President, Mike Pence will preside. Electors gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Nevada's electors met via Zoom because of the ongoing pandemic.

When all the votes are in Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. Hawaii was the only state that had yet to vote and Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million votes nationwide.