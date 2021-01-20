YouTube
    Biden says it's a new day in America, Harris thanks women who came before her

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 20: Moments after Donald Trump departed the White House for the last time as President, Joe Biden tweeted: 'It's a new day in America.'

    US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, "I'm here today because of women who came before me."

    Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
    The video shows women who made priceless contributions to discourse in the US. In addition, the video also shows Kamala Harris' mother, who migrated to the US from India.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump walked out of the White House for one last on Wednesday and headed to Florida, giving a miss to the inauguration event of Joe Biden where he will take oath as the 46th president of the United States.

    In his final remarks before leaving the White House, Trump said, "We love the American people and again it has been something very special. And I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it's not a long term goodbye. We'll see each other again."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 20:30 [IST]
    X