Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Oct 15: US President Joe Biden on Saturday morning said Pakistan may be 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world' and its nuclear weapons were 'without cohesion'.

While addressing a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception, Biden said, ""Did anybody think we'd be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?" he was quoted as saying by the official White House statement.

''This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," he said.

The US President's remarks come in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

Reflecting on his relationship with China, Joe Biden said that former US President Barack Obama had assigned him the task of engaging with Xi Jinping.

Further, Biden maintained that there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

Following his starkest comments yet on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in which Joe Biden, the US President said Vladimir Putin's aim was to split North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 13:23 [IST]