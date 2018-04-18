'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath': PM Modi to address diaspora in UK

Prime Minister Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora at a mega event titled 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' on Wednesday evening at 5pm London time. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London tonight. It will be aired on television at 9 pm IST.

The diaspora event, billed as the centrepiece of the 'Living Bridge' theme of the India-UK bilateral visit, will involve Prime Minister Modi addressing questions from across the world which have already been received via social media.

Modi will respond to questions gathered through the NaMo app and "video selfies" sent in by questioners. There will be some questions from the audience and a moderator will manage the flow of events.

The event will see the PM answering questions, expected to be on politics, policy and social themes.

At the end of the live telecast, he will join Heads of Government from 52 other Commonwealth countries at a dinner hosted by the British prime minister as a formal welcome to Commonwealth Summit.

This will be followed by the executive session of the Commonwealth heads of states in London tomorrow before they head to Windsor for the Commonwealth retreat, where the world leaders will interact on an informal basis.

On the last day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meet PM Modi will attend a retreat at Windsor Castle, the residence of the royal family in the county of Berkshire, hosted by Queen Elizabeth and concludes his UK visit after which he will leave for India.

