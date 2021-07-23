Bharat Biotech terminates deal with Brazil's Precisa to supply Covaxin

More than 13.44 crore vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44

oi-Deepika S

Brasilia, July 23: Bharat Biotech has terminated a memorandum of understanding to sell its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil's Precisa Medicamentos, the Indian company said on Friday without disclosing the reason.

"The Company has terminated the said MOU with immediate effect. Notwithstanding such termination, Bharat Biotech will continue to work diligently with ANVISA, the Brazilian drug regulatory body to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin," it said.

Bharat Biotech is pursuing approvals in various countries as per legal requirements applicable in each country, it said.

Bharat Biotech signed a MoU with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C on November 20 for the purpose of introducing Covaxin in the territory of Brazil.