Bengaluru based musician Arun Sivag lauded by Mike Pompeo for his humanitarian efforts

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Apr 30: In these difficult times each one attempts to do his or her bit for those in distress. The efforts by Arun Sivag and Exchange Alumni in reaching out to the vulnerable communities in Bengaluru has earned the praise of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Arun Sivag, a Bengaluru based musician, social entrepreneur and founder of GlobalKulture along with the Exchange Alumni distributed 12,000 kilograms of food, essential supplies and medicines to the vulnerable communities in Bengaluru in April.

Sivag assisted the SCEAD Foundation and Ragarashmi Foundation while undertaking this humanitarian task amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Lauding their efforts, Pompeo tweeted, "Exchange Alumni getting it done in India. Arun Sivag your humanitarian spirit and service inspires us all."

We thank @exchangealumni @SivagArun founder Globalkulture for his service to ppl affected by #COVID19!This April he assisted #SCEADFoundation & #RagarashmiFoundation w/distributing 12,000kg of food, essential supplies & medicines to vulnerable communities in Bengaluru @1beatmusic pic.twitter.com/C56HBU4qAr — US Consulate Chennai (@USAndChennai) April 26, 2020

