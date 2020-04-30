  • search
    Bengaluru based musician Arun Sivag lauded by Mike Pompeo for his humanitarian efforts

    Chennai, Apr 30: In these difficult times each one attempts to do his or her bit for those in distress. The efforts by Arun Sivag and Exchange Alumni in reaching out to the vulnerable communities in Bengaluru has earned the praise of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

    Bengaluru based musician Arun Sivag lauded by Mike Pompeo for his humanitarian efforts

    Arun Sivag, a Bengaluru based musician, social entrepreneur and founder of GlobalKulture along with the Exchange Alumni distributed 12,000 kilograms of food, essential supplies and medicines to the vulnerable communities in Bengaluru in April.

    Sivag assisted the SCEAD Foundation and Ragarashmi Foundation while undertaking this humanitarian task amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus.

    Lauding their efforts, Pompeo tweeted, "Exchange Alumni getting it done in India. Arun Sivag your humanitarian spirit and service inspires us all."

    The US Consulate of Chennai too tweeted, " we thank Exchange Alumni, Arun Sivag for his service to the people affected by COVID-19. This April he assisted SCEAD Foundation and Ragarashmi Foundation with distributing 12,000 kg of food, essential supplies and medicines to vulnerable communities in Bengaluru.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
    X