    'Being a mom is hard': Mark Zuckerberg builds glowing 'sleep box' to help wife sleep better

    By
    |

    San Francisco, Apr 29: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has built a glowing wooden box that helps his wife sleep through the night, as she cares for their children.

    Zuckerberg said the invention has so far worked better than he expected, and his wife is now able to sleep through the night.

    Being a mom is hard: Mark Zuckerberg builds glowing sleep box to help wife sleep better
    Image instagrammed by Mark Zuckerberg

    "Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night," Zuckerberg wrote of his invention.

    "She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep," he wrote on facebook.

    The father of two said the dilemma led him to create a small wooden box that sits atop Priscilla's nightstand and puts out a dim light between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m.

    Facebook to emphasise more on privacy

    "So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night," Zuckerberg said, adding that the device is already popular with his friends. "I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!"

    Zuckerberg, who shares two daughters, Maxima "Max," 3, and August, 1½, with Chan, has previously opened up how parenting has changed the way he runs his business.

    "Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way," he said during a college town hall in March 2017, CNBC reported.

