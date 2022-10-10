BBC journalist ducks for cover as Russia pounds Kyiv: Watch

YouTube
    Kyiv, Oct 10: As rockets struck Ukraine's Kyiv the BBC's correspondent was interrupted while covering the news live.

    BBC in a report said that its correspondent Hugo Bachega ducked for cover during a live broadcast which was interrupted as rockets rained down on Kyiv.

    Ukrainian firefighters work among heavily damaged buildings after the latest Russian rocket attack in center Kharkiv, Ukraine.PTI Photo

    The Ukrainian capital was hit several rockets on Monday morning and this is the first time that the city has been hit in several months. The Governor of Kyiv has urged residents to remain indoors as the attacks continued.

    Dead and wounded from Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy as Ukraine hit by multiple blasts | VIDEODead and wounded from Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy as Ukraine hit by multiple blasts | VIDEO

    Bachega was delivering a news report on the roof in front of the St. Michael's Monastery when the sound of a rocket could be heard roaring overhead, Daily Mail reported.

    He stopped the report mid-sentenced and glanced behind him before an explosion took place before him. It was not immediately clear whether the rocket sound was from a missile or a jet. The correspondent was reporting when 'several' explosions rocked Kiyv city centre, BBC said.

    Bachega and his crew later on spoke with BBC and confirmed that they were safe. He along with his crew headed to a shelter underneath their hotel and made contact with BBC about an hour after the incident.

    'We're here in the shelter of our hotel. Obviously we came here after we heard that sound of what appeared to be a missile here over Kiyv. It hit a location very close to our hotel here in the city centre.

    We understand that several explosions have happened here in the capital. We had an update from the emergency services saying that several people have killed and wounded as a result of these attacks that happened after 8 o'clock in the morning here in Kyiv,' he told BBC.

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
    X