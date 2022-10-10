YouTube
    Avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine: India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Oct 10: Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India on Monday advised its citizens in Ukraine to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Kyiv.

    Representational Image
    "In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukranian government and local administration, said a statement from Embassy of India in Kyiv.

    "Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required," it added.

    India on Monday said it is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of "diplomacy and dialogue".

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 19:01 [IST]
