Aung San Suu Kyi detained, Myanmar military declares one year emergency

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Myanmar, Feb 01: Early Monday, a military coup took place in Myanmar and State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, report said. The military has declared a one year emergency.

Phone and internet access to Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party could not be reached, reports also said.

The lawmakers were to gather on Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year's election. There has been tension lingering over the recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup.

An online news portal, Myanmar Now cited sources about the arrest of Suu Kyi and NLD's chairperson around dawn.

Kyi's party captured 396. Of the 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of Parliament in the November polls, but the military holds 25 per cent of the total seats under the 2008 military drafted constitution.

The military had last Tuesday ramped up political tensions when a spokesperson at a weekly news conference declined to rule out the possibility of a military coup.