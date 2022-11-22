At UNSC, India condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch

New York, Nov 22: India has once again condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea at the United Nations Security Council, saying it affects "the peace and security of the region and beyond."

"We reiterate our continued support for denuclearization towards peace and security in Korean peninsula. Ensuring peace and security in Korean peninsula is in our collective interest, going forward we will continue to support dialogue and diplomacy as means to resolve the issues," ANI quoted Ruchira Kamboj in a tweet.

This was the second meeting on DPRK after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Sanctions don’t deter North Korea’s armament

In protest over the US' move to reinforce its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea and Japan, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea, last Friday, the South Korean military said.

"India condemns the recent ICBM launch by the DPRK. This follows other ballistic missile launches in the preceding month, following which the Security Council had met," said Kamboj, adding "These launches constitute a violation of resolutions of Security Council relating to the DPRK. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had said the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile - the North's longest-range, nuclear-capable missile - proved he has a reliable weapon to contain US-led military threats. The main Rodong Sinmun newspaper also released a slew of photos of Kim watching a soaring missile from a distance with his daughter, according to a PTI report.

