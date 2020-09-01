YouTube
    AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 has reached phase 3 clinical trials in US

    By
    |

    Washington, Sep 01: US President Donald Trump said that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has reached phase 3 of clinical trials. It is very close to be finalised for approval.

    "I am pleased to announce that AstraZeneca's vaccine has reached Phase 3 clinical trials and has joined various vaccines that are very close to the end. In the United States, we are doing things that people thought were not possible," Trump said at a press conference.

    Explained: How US, UK plans for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

    My administration did in a matter of months, Trump said, while adding that the process could have taken years to complete. AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine, developed by researchers at the Oxford University will enrol approximately 30,000 adult volunteers at 80 sites in the US.

    AstraZeneca said in a statement, trial centres across the US are recruiting up to 30,000 adults aged 18 years or over from diverse racial, ethnic and geographic groups who are healthy or have stable underlying medical conditions, including those living with HIV, and who are at increased risk of infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 8:54 [IST]
