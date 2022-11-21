Fact Check: Old video of Nepal earthquake shared as recent one

Around 46 dead, over 700 injured after Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Indonesia's Java island

Jakarta, Nov 21: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 and leaving over 700 injured.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 46 people have died," AFP quoted Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, as saying.

Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, the town in West Java where the epicentre of the quake was located, told news channel MetroTV that up to 20 people had died at one hospital in the area, according to a report in Reuters.

Dozens of buildings, including houses, were damaged, locals told Associated Press. The depth of the earthquake was measured to be 10 kilometres, as per the US Geological Survey.

"The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor with emergency stairs," AP quoted Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta, as saying.

Although earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago nation, it is quite uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

It may be recalled that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province in February.

Also, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province in January 2021.

In 2004, a powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.