Argentina man submits hand-written resume because he had no money to take print; melts several hearts

Buenos Aires, Sept 27: This seems a story that reached us riding a time machine. A 21-year-old man from Argentina called Carlos Duarte was so much buried in penury that he submitted his resume for a job written in hand because he had no money to take a printout. In today's world, such a story seems to be a big exception. There are still people on earth who can't afford a printout in this age of economic emancipation and cheap technology.

Duarte, who hails from Cordoba in northern Argentina, was so determined to make a break despite the challenges that he had even borrowed some money from his grandmother for searching a job in various places in the town, according to CNN Espanol.

It was during his search that Duarte went to a local coffee and chocolate shop and waited patiently to inquire about a job. A staff member, Eugenia Lopez, told him there was no vacancy at the moment but if was interested, he could leave his resume with them.

A Daily Mail report cited the youngster as saying that he decided to write down his resume in a piece of paper since he didn't have that much money to print a resume. Eugenia was impressed with the man's neat presentation of his resume as well as his determination to get a job. She shared it on her social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook and they went viral in no time.

Duarte used two different inks to write his resume and at the end, thanked Eugenia for accepting his resume and apologised for giving it that way.

But Duarte's modesty and honesty caught attention of several employers as his hand-written resume went viral on the social media and job offers started pouring in. Finally, after a few interviews, the 21-year-old secured a job in a glass company, CNN added.

You deserved it boy!