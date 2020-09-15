Apple Event 2020: Key features of Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen sensor

Washington, Sep 15: Apple on Tuesday annouced Apple Watch Series 6 with a blood oxygen sensor. It has Apple's new S6 chip inside, which is 20 percent faster than previous generation. The price of the series starts at at $399. Apple's new watches will be in stores on Friday, i.e on September 18.

CEO Tim Cook gave the introductory remarks and also clarified that the 15 September was held to showcase two of Apple's products: new versions of Apple Watch and iPAd.

Apple COO Jeff Williams said that the latest version of the Apple Watch has a sensor that can measure the amount of oxygen in the user's blood.

According to Apple, blood oxygen saturation is a good measure of overall respiratory health. Apple will sponsor three studies to validate the feature and its benefits.

Watch S6 apparently has a 2.5x brighter Always-On display thanks to the new chip, and you can also get a constant blood oxygen monitor access anywhere, anytime.

The new blood oxygen monitor shines red and IR light on the wrist and measures reflection to measure colour of blood, determines oxygen content in 15 seconds. It uses red and infrared light, then algorithms use it to read colour of your blood, which shows O2.

Apart from Series 6, the company also announced a new, less expensive version of the Apple Watch called Apple Watch SE. It costs $279 or more. They come in both cellular and Wi-Fi models. Apple also highlighted a new feature, "Family Setup," which will allow kids and older adults to use Apple Watch without an iPhone.

Key features of Apple Watch Series 6:

New Blue, Gold, Graphite and RED

New blood oxygen sensor

6th gen Apple chip based on A13 Bionic (20% faster than Series 5)

A collection of new watch faces

New stretchable "solo loop" bands

New Apple Watches don't come with a charger