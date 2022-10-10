YouTube
    Anti-hijab protests grip Iran, death toll rises to 185

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tehran, Oct 10: As the protests ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody entered their fourth week, a Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group said that the death toll has reached at least 185.

    "At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number," said the Human Rights in a statement on Saturday.

    Videos shared on social media showed protests continued in dozens of cities across Iran early on Sunday with hundreds of high school girls and university students joining in despite the use of tear gas, clubs, and in many cases live ammunition by the security forces, according to rights groups.

    Anti-hijab protests that began on September 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    iran death toll police custody protests

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 15:12 [IST]
    X