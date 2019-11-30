  • search
    An act of terror say police on London Bridge attack

    London, Nov 30: The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene.

    Scotland Yard's head of counter terrorism policing, assistant commissioner Neil Basu, said in a statement at New Scotland Yard headquarters in London that a "number" of people had been injured.

    Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London
    "At approximately 2pm today, police were called to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge. Emergency services attended including officers from the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police. A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from city of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene," Basu, Britain's senior-most counter-terrorism officer, told reporters.

    London Bridge: Two dead in terror attack; suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

    "Due to reports that the suspect might have had an explosive device specialist officers attended the scene. However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device," he said.

    The UK's counter-terror officials have taken over the investigation now that the incident has been declared as terror related.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
