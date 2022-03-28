Amusement parks in Afghanistan now victim of Taliban;s gender segregation

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Mar 28: The Taliban is said to have enforced a gender segregation in amusement parks of Afghanistan. Men and women have been banned from entering amusement parks on the same day.

    Men will be allowed to visit parks from Wednesday to Saturday, while women can go there during the remaining part of the week, news agency Sputnik said. "Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles," Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban said on Twitter. They are obliged to abide by all rules and regulations of amusement parks, he also said.

    The Taliban is trying to soften their image in a bid to gain international recognition. Last month members of the Taliban were banned from carrying weapons to amusement parks.

    Earlier the Taliban had issued an order banning female students from above the sixth class from attending schools. This triggered protests as scores of female students took to the streets of Kabul demanding that the ban be lifted.

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
