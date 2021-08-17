YouTube
    Amrullah Saleh declares himself as caretaker president of Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 17: Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter on Tuesday he is in Afghanistan and is the "legitimate caretaker president".

    Saleh

    "Clarity: As per d constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus," tweeted Saleh.

    Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday left the country reportedly for Tajikistan along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli as Taliban took over Kabul, Presidential Palace. Some of Afghanistan's lawmakers have also fled to Islamabad.

