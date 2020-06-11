  • search
    Amid coronavirus outbreak, Disneyland all set to reopen theme park on July 17

    Washington, June 11: Disneyland has announced that it would reopen its theme park in California on July 17, nearly three months after shutting its gates to reduce the spread of coronavirus. "The Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9," the company said, adding it will kick-off the phased reopening of its properties across the country.

    As the theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including annual passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

    The theme park reservations will be subject to availability, the company said, adding at this time, there will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and annual passport sales and renewals. "Once approved, the Disneyland Resort will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures," it said.

    The reopening of Disneyland theme park coincides with the historic opening of Disneyland park 65 years ago on July 17, 1955. The company said that plans to support physical distancing as well as increased cleaning measures, along with a number of other health and safety protocols, will be implemented as part of the phased reopening of the hotels and the vacation club.

    Certain experiences that draw large group gatherings - such as parades and nighttime spectaculars - will return at a later date. While character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests, it said.

    Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9 in line with the state's reopening guidelines. "With the health of guests and Disney cast members at the forefront of planning, several operational changes will be implemented based on guidance from health authorities to promote physical distancing and cleanliness throughout the Downtown Disney District," the company said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:09 [IST]
