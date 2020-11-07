Airline Ryanair mocks Trump's son offering cheap flight tickets; Tweet viral

This election is not yet over, says Trump Campaign

Washington, Nov 07: As the world patiently awaits the results of the tight-fight election between incumbent Donald Trump and the rival candidate, Joe Biden, Twitter is celebrating the rivalry in it own way.

The European Low-cost airline, Ryanair also jumped on the bandwagon and left Twitter in splits.

Ryanair has been poking fun at everyone from Donald Trump to Kanye West in the run-up to the US presidential election. Now, the airline has even offered the president's son a good deal on tickets if he goes to Europe.

They tweeted the picture with the caption, "The look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial don't worry Eric, we have 9.99 fares next time you're in Europe (sic)."

The budget airline decided to offer Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's sons, their cheapest airline tickets costing 9.99 Euros (Rs 879 approximately), in case he can no longer access the Air Force One after Donald Trump's defeat.

Notably, Air Force One is the official air traffic control call sign for the United States Air Force aircraft carrying the President of the United States.

The airline's dig at Eric Trump came after he attended a public event in Philadelphia claiming that his father will win the electoral votes from the state of Pennsylvania.

the look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial



don't worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you're in Europe#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4acb5ZiJt4 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

"This is absolute fraud, we've seen it in Philadelphia before, they're trying to make a mockery of the election of this country," Eric said at the event, echoing his father's claims.

After Ryanair posted the tweet, it instantly went viral. The tweet had more than 65.6k likes and 13.7k retweets. Twitterati quickly took to the comments section to praise the airline for the epic shade. Many netizens couldn't stop themselves but laugh at the hilarious tweet.

The airline had earlier poked fun at First Lady Melania Trump and commented on a conspiracy theory involving her.

After musician Kanye West conceded the presidential election, the airline tweeted that he was "the type of President that would clap every time Air Force One lands".