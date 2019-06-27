Air India bomb threat turns out to be a hoax, plan back in the skies

London, June 27: An Air India flight has made a precautionary landing following a bomb threat.

The AI 191 Mumbai Newark flight made a precautionary landing at the London Stansed Airport following a bomb threat.

The flight took from Mumbai on Thursday morning. Following the threat the plane was escorted by an RAF plane.

British fighter jets escorted the Air India flight to Stansted a statement by the UK Defence ministey said.

The airport reopened a while after closing to allow the plane to land.

The flight was diverted to the Stansed airport at around 9.50 am local time according to thr Essex police. Inquiries are on at the airport.