Ahead of G20 summit, Argentina govt advises people to leave Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Nov 29: The 13th summit of the G20 will take off in the capital of Argentina on Friday, November 30, and as world leaders start to set their foot on the Latin American country, the city heads for a complete security shutdown, the Guardian reported.

The two-day summit is being held for the first time in South America and only the second time in the South of the Equator, after 2014 when Australia was the host.

Also Read | Shaktikanta Das appointed as India's G20 Sherpa

According to the report, all flights over Buenos Aires will be diverted while trains and other public transports will remain suspended during the summit. The city is set to witness over 30 anti-G20 protests and cultural programmes. G20 comprises the world's 20 biggest economies and the summits are being held since 2008.

Friday has also been declared a public holiday and even the government of President Mauricio Macri has asked the city dwellers to leave the town during the summit. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has advised people to use the long weekend to leave for "the city's going to get very complicated".

Also Read | India not to host G20 summit due to lack of world-class convention centre, 2019 polls

Over 20,000 police personnel have been assigned the task of carrying out the security operation.

One significant aspect of the summit is the arrival of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is accused of ordering the killing of dissenting Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey, last month. The leader has come under intense global suspicion and it will be interesting to see how the other 19 leaders approach the man at the summit.