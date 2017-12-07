After Trump's Jerusalem move, Israel army deploys reinforcements

Jerusalem, December 7: After US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the Israeli military said it was deploying reinforcements to the occupied West Bank.

"Upon the conclusion of the general staff's situation assessment, it was decided that a number of battalions will reinforce in the area of (the West Bank), as well as combat intelligence and territorial defence," the military said in a statement.

"In addition, more standby forces were defined, as part of the (military's) readiness to possible developments."

Trump while making the announcement said that he has directed his government to begin preparations to move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Iran strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The provocative and unwise decision by the US... will provoke Muslims and inflame a new intifada and an escalation of radical, angry and violent behaviour," said the Iranian foreign ministry in a statement on its website.

