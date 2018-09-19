  • search

After Syria accidentally downs Russian jet, Moscow puts ‘full blame’ on Israel

    Beirut, Sept 19: International politics over Syria turned worse after the downing of a Russian jet in the wake of which Moscow warned of taking measures against Israel as it blamed Israel's airforce behind the incident.

    According to a report in the AFP, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman over phone: "The full blame for the shot-down Russian plane and death of the crew is on the Israeli side." According to the Russian defence ministry, Moscow "reserves the right to future response measures".

    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
    It all happened on Monday, September 17, when Syria accidentally shot down a military jet of its ally Russia having a crew of 15 on board. The tragedy happened after Syria went after an alleged missile strike by Israel, the Russian army said on Tuesday, September 18.

    Israel, which refrained from remarking on Monday's attacks, carried out frequent raids in recent months against Syria's military infrastructure that includes bases that it suspect host combatants from regional foe Iran.

    Earlier this month, Israel acknowledged having carried out 200 strikes in Syria over the past one-and-half years.

    The Syrian incident happened soon after a major deal was announced by the presidents of Russia and Turkey - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, after talks in the Russian resort of Sochi. The two decided to create a 15-20 kilometre-wide demilitarised zone along the line of contact between the government troops and rebels in Idlib.

    russia syria military israel jet middle east

