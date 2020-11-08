After Presidential loss, Melania to leave Donald Trump?

YouTube
    Washington, Nov 08: Outgoing US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are currently in one of the most stressful marital situations in politics. If reports are to be believed, Melania Trump may soon divorce her husband.

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump

    Even as Trump received a defeat at the hands of Joe Biden just a day ago, speculation rife about incumbent First Lady Melania Trump's alleged plans to divorce Trump as soon as he leaves the White House.

    Stephanie Wolkoff, a former aide of Donald Trump told Daily Mail that Melania Trump was negotiating a postnuptial agreement in order to give their son Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune. Wolkoff claimed that Donald Trump and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and that their marriage was just 'transactional'.

    "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce". Calling their relationship a "transactional marriage", the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps.

    Donald Trump has three wives, of which two are divorced now. Ivana Trump is the mother of Trump's three eldest children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

    The former real estate magnate has two other children: Tiffany, with his second wife, Marla Maples, and 11-year-old Barron -- who lives with his parents at the White House.

    Ivana, a Czech-born former model, skier and businesswoman, married Trump in 1979. The couple were a fixture on the New York celebrity circuit before divorcing in a blaze of scandal in 1992.

    Trump went on to marry Maples, with whom he had been having an affair, but they divorced six years later.

    Melania is Trump's third wife.Ivana is perhaps best known for coining Trump's nickname "The Donald."

    Sunday, November 8, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
