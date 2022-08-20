After party video goes viral, Finnish PM Marin takes drug test

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Helsinki, Aug 20: A day after the opposition demanded a drug test of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin over a viral party video, she took the same and said that she had never used illegal drugs.

Marin, 36 also said her ability to perform her official duties remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question and she would get to work if she had to. The Finnish PM has been facing criticism after a video of her partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists went viral on the social media. In the video Marin can be singing and dancing with friends.

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it's not fitting for a PM read a tweet while sharing the video.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

"In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used, or that I myself used drugs," Marin told news reporters.

Sanna Marin's 'partygate:' A very Finnish scandal

"I consider these accusations to be very serious and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week," she also said.

Marin became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019. She had faced calls from members of her governing coalition as well from the opposition to take a drug test.

Marin also faced criticism stating at a time when Europe has been unsettled by the war in Ukraine, her partying could interfere in her ability to quickly carry out her duties if a sudden crisis hits Finland.

She however added that if there were to be a crisis she would know about before midnight on a Saturday evening. The Finnish Army is well equipped to anticipate any military crisis that might affect the country.

Finland has applied along with Sweden to join the NATO following the war in Ukraine. Finland shares a long land border with Russia.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:54 [IST]