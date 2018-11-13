  • search

After outcry, China postpones lifting of ban on trade of tiger and rhino parts

By
    Beijing, Nov 13: Conservation groups have welcomed an apparent U-turn by China over the use of rhino and tiger products in traditional medicine.

    Following intense international backlash, the Chinese government said Monday that it has postponed a regulation that would have allowed the use of tiger bone and rhino horn for medicine, research and other purposes.

    Representational Image

    In a statement this week, the state council executive deputy secretary general, Ding Xuedong, said the change in regulations would be deferred, though he did not specify for what reason or how long.

    As the biggest market for illegal tiger and rhino parts, any shift in China's position can make a big difference to shrinking wild populations.

    Conservationalist welcome move

    The are currently only 3,900 tigers and 30,000 rhinos left in the wild. The animals are threatened by poaching and habitat loss.

    The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) celebrated China's reversal.

    "WWF welcomes the news that China has postponed lifting its ban on the domestic trade in rhino horn and tiger bone, signalling a positive response to international reaction," Margaret Kinnaird, WWF's wildlife practice leader, said in a press release. "Allowing trade from even captive animals could have had devastating impacts on wild rhino and tiger populations. This move helps maintain the leadership role China has taken in tackling the illegal wildlife trade and reducing market demand."

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 9:19 [IST]
