After NZ terror, UK cops patrol mosques to show solidarity with Muslims

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, March 17: The UK is not new to terror attacks but after what happened in New Zealand, one of the most peace-loving nations in the world on Friday, March 15, the authorities in the European nation are not ready to leave anything to chance. According to reports, the police in the UK are patrolling the mosques located on its soil after the attacks on two packed mosques in Christchurch on Friday led to the death of nearly 50 people.

According to a report in Lad Bible, the chief of the British counter-terror police said the officers will 'stand together' with the Muslim communities and ensure that security is tightened across the nation.

"Today we will be stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faith, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves," Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu was quoted as saying.

"We are standing together with our Muslim communities and all those shocked and horrified by this terrorist attack in New Zealand."

Police officers in charge of Birmingham area said they will be intensifying their presence around "key religious buildings". West midlands Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward issued a statement on Twitter, saying though there is no increased threat but the force will be working to ensure protection of the local communities.

A message from Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward 'Our thoughts are with those effected by the New Zealand terror attack' @nzpolice pic.twitter.com/KEXDxZ7MNU — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 15, 2019

Three men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the attack. The gunman is said to be an Australian citizen and has been referred to as an "extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist" by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.