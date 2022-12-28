After 102 children, Musa Hasahya in Uganda quits family expansion, orders his 12 wives to use birth control

Kampala, Dec 28: A Ugandan farmer with 102 children and 568 grandchildren from 12 wives has vowed not to have anymore children because he's struggling to cope with so many mouths to feed. Musa Hasahya, 67, from Lusaka in Uganda where polygamy is permitted, has now ordered his wives to use birth control so they can afford to purchase food.

Speaking to The Sun, the farmer explained,'My income has become increasingly lower over the years due to rising living costs, and my family has grown increasingly larger.'' When asked about his marriages, Musa said that a man couldn't remain happy with only one wife. ''I married one after the other. How can a man be satisfied with just one woman," Musa asked a reporter. "All my wives live together in the same house. It's easy for me to monitor them and also stop them from eloping with other men in this village," Musa added.

While talking to media, Musa also warned anyone planning to take "more than four wives" to swerve tying the knot.

The family live together on a compound with a 12-bedroom house in Lusaka, Uganda. Musa's first marriage was to wife Hanifa back in 1971 when he was just 16. After tying the knot, he dropped out of school, and two years later he became a dad when the couple gave birth to a baby girl.

Musa's youngest wife is 21 years younger than his eldest son.

He also said that recently due to my poor economic condition, 2 wives left me.

'I'm not having any more children,' said his youngest wife, Zulaika, mother of 11 of his children. I'm taking the birth control pill because I've seen the bad financial situation.' Strangely enough, one-third of Moses' children are between the ages of 6 and 51.

The Sun quoted him as saying. Musa is now asking the government for help as he is struggling to educate all his children.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:38 [IST]