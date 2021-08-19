With a Taliban takeover, what is the JeM demanding in Afghanistan

Afghanistan too big for Pakistan to swallow, Taliban to govern: 'Caretaker' President Saleh

Kabul, Aug 19: Afghanistan's 'Caretaker' President, Amrullah Saleh, on Thursday challenged Taliban and Pakistan's authority over Afghanistan and urged to not to bow to terror groups.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," Saleh tweeted.

The statement comes after Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no country can "ignore" Pakistan as it convinced the Afghan Taliban to hold dialogue with the US.

Pakistan's efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan would be remembered for long, he said on Wednesday.

"No country can ignore Pakistan as it has played a significant role in bringing the US and Taliban to the negotiating table", The News International quoted Ahmed as saying.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tried to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to hold talks with the Taliban but he was not prepared for that.

He also said the decision to recognise any likely Taliban government in Kabul rested with Prime Minister Khan and his Cabinet.

with PTI inputs

