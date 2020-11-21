An ISIS operative from Kerala features in yet another attack in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: 3 killed, 11 injured after 14 rockets fired on Kabul

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kabul, Nov 21: Three people were killed and 11 more were wounded as 14 rockets hit various parts of Kabul today morning, according to the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan.

The rockets landed in various parts of Kabul a few minutes after two explosions happened in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas.

Earlier, the Taliban has staged attacks in at least 50 districts across 16 Afghan provinces following the signing of the peace deal with the US in February and most of these took place in the last two months after negotiations began in Qatar on September 12.

Violence has intensified in various parts of Afghanistan despite ongoing efforts in Doha by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.