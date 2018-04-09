Afghanistan: Bomb blast near a Mosque kills 6 in Herat

At least six people were killed in a bomb blast near a Mosque in Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday, said reports. No group has taken responsibilty for the blast so far.

On March 24, at least 14 persons were killed and 40 were wounded in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Lashkargah City. The explosion occurred at a time when people were returning home after celebrating Afghan new year.

The Nowroz or New Year had a devastating beginning in Afghanistan as 26 people were left lifeless by an explosion in Kabul while 15 were injured. A suicide bomber had detonated the explosives among some pedestrians in an area near the Ali Abad Hospital and Kabul University to carry on the blood-spilling game in one of Asia's most volatile country.

The challenges to domestic security in Afghanistan have been manifold but the counter force is more specific. The Islamic State (IS) has also increased its presence in Afghanistan after things have looked down for them in Syria and Iraq and they, along with the old terror residents of Taliban, have made the threat to peace in the region much more.

The US has focused more on dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan but that has left other terror outfits largely unaddressed. The IS has been carrying out terror activities in Afghanistan of late, including the March 21 tragedy, but one isn't sure how much the Afghan security force and its trainer - the US and the West - would still think about dealing with the IS challenge hereafter.

