Abe, Trump and Modi meet for trilateral 'JAI' meet in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Nov 30: Japan PM Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had their first Japan-America-India (JAI) trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Friday. The leaders discussed major issues of global and multilateral interests.

After the meeting, PM Narendra Modi, said, " Both countries are our strategic partners and both leaders are my good friends. Japan, USA, India acronym is JAI, so 'Jai' in Hindi means success. This sends a good message."

Also read: PM Modi meets Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 summit

'Both countries are our strategic partners and both leaders are my good friends. Japan, USA, India acronym is JAI, so Jai in India means success. This sends a good message," said PM Modi.

US President Donald Trump, said, "We just had a great meeting. Our relationship is extremely great, strong. It is stronger than ever. We are doing very well together, a lot of defence and military purchases."

The meeting assumed importance in the wake of China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, according to PTI.