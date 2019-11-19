  • search
    ABC News-Ipsos poll: Over half of Americans favour Trump impeachment

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Nov 19: A slim majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office for his controversial Ukraine actions, according to the first poll after the launch of public hearings in Congress.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    Fifty-one per cent of those asked said they think Trump should be tried and convicted in the US Senate, while another six per cent favour impeachment but not removal, according to the ABC News-Ipsos poll released Monday.

    That appeared to represent an increase from before the hearings in the House Intelligence Committee began Wednesday. An average of previous polls showed about 48 per cent supported Trump''s removal, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.

    The ABC-Ipsos poll suggested as well a drop in the number of people opposing impeachment, to 38 per cent, compared to the

    FiveThirtyEight average of about 46 per cent. But a quarter of all those polled did not think Trump did anything wrong.

    Ousted ambassador to testify in Donald Trump impeachment probe

    The ABC-Ipsos poll also showed that 58 per cent of Americans over 18 were following the impeachment hearings at least somewhat closely, while 42 were not following closely or at all.

    The hearings last Wednesday and Friday saw veteran US diplomats support allegations that Trump pressured the Ukraine government to help him find political dirt on rival Democrats and former vice president Joe Biden, who could face Trump in next year''s presidential re-election.

    Eight witnesses are expected to take the stand this week in the hearings, including the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, who allegedly transmitted Trump''s demands to the Ukraine government.

