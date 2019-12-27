  • search
    9 dead after Jet with 100 people onboard crashes in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport just after takeoff

    Kazakhstan, Dec 27: A Plane with 100 people including five crew members on board crashes in Kazakhstan, emergency services at the site near Almaty airport killing at least nine people.

    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

    Bek Air flight 2100 disappeared from radar at 7.05am local time.

    The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT). In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

    The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

    Initial reports suggets that the plane crashed in the Talgar region, although the airport press office say the plane came down near the aiport.

    According to preliminary reports, there are survivors with emergency services rushing to the scene.

