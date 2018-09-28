  • search

7.5 magnitude earthquake hits central Indonesia

By
    Sulawesi (Indonesia), Sep 28: Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hit central Indonesia, on Friday.  Indonesian disaster agency issues Tsunami warning, according to USGS.

    7.5 magnitude earthquake hits central Indonesia

    Eastern Indonesia is characterized by complex tectonics in which motions of numerous small microplates are accommodating large-scale convergence between the Australia, Sunda, Pacific, and Philippine Sea plates.

    At the location of the earthquake, the Sunda plate moves south with respect to Molucca Sea plate at a velocity of about 30 mm/year.

    As per the USGS tectonic summary, earthquake was also preceded by a series of small-to-moderate sized earthquakes over the hours leading up to this event; the USGS located 4 other earthquakes of M 4.9 and larger in the epicentral region, beginning with a M 6.1 earthquake three hours earlier and just to the south of the M 7.5 event.

    More details awaited. 

    Read more about:

    earthquake indonesia

