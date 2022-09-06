YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    5 Pak soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in a raid on terrorist hideout

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Peshawar, Sep 6: At least five Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed in a shootout when the security forces raided a militant hideout in a tribal district in a former Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, the Army said on Tuesday.

    The Army conducted an operation based on prior intelligence on Monday in the Boyya area of North Waziristan district, according to a statement released by ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistani military. During an intense exchange of fire between the Army troops and terrorists, four terrorists were killed.

    5 Pak soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in a raid on terrorist hideout
    Representational Image

    The Army also lost five soldiers, including a Captain, it said. Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

    In J&K's Anantnag, 2 Hizb terrorists gunned downIn J&K's Anantnag, 2 Hizb terrorists gunned down

    Military convoys often come under attack in the restive Northwest region of Pakistan. In July this year, at least eight Pakistani soldiers were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his bike on a military convoy in the country's restive North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country’s restive Northwestern region.

    Terrorists and separatists have been regularly carrying out attacks on security forces and government officials in the volatile province, which has seen the heavy loss of lives and government security installations since last year.

    Comments

    More TERRORISTS News  

    Read more about:

    terrorists killed shootout afghanistan pakistan army

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X