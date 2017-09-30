5.4-magnitude earthquake hits southwest China; no report of casualties

Beijing, Sep 30: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit the Sichuan Province in southwest China, forcing authorities to suspend train services in the affected areas, state media reported.

The earthquake hit Qingchuan County, Guangyuan City in the Sichuan Province at 14:14 pm (Beijing time), the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said. There was no immediate report of any casualties or damage.

The epicentre of the quake was traced at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 105.0 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of about 13 kms, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Tremors were felt in Qingchuan County and Jiangyou City, according to local authorities. Information on the damage is being collected.

High-speed trains between Chengdu and Chongqing were suspended, and train operations at affected sections along the Baoji-Chengdu railway line were also suspended, according to Chengdu railway bureau. Railway workers are checking the lines and related equipment before operations resume. Qingchuan was one of the worst-hit areas when an 8.0- magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County on May 12, 2008.

