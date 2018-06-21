English

4th International Yoga Day celebrated across the globe

    The whole world on Thursday morning rolled out their Yoga mats to celebrate good health on the fourth International Day of Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a 50,000-strong enthusiasts in performing asanas in Dehradun's Forest Research Institute (FRI).

    Washington DC

    People stand in a yoga pose ahead of International Yoga Day 2018, in Washington DC, USA.

    Canada

    Yoga instructor Melissa Ciampanelli, front, participates in an outdoor yoga session at a city park in Montreal, Canada.

    People gather to perform yoga after office hours

    People gather to perform yoga after office hours

    People gather to perform yoga after office hours at a park ahead of World Yoga Day to be celebrated on 21 June, in Washington DC

    The United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 had declared that 21 June would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year, a move for which India had lobbied hard.

