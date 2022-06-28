YouTube
    42 found dead in lorry in Texas

    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Jun 28: Nearly 42 people said to be migrants have reportedly been found dead in a lorry outside of San Antonio, Texas. The local media reported that 16 people have bee taken to hospital in varying conditions.

    Representational Image

    KSAT TV channel reported that the vehicle was discovered next to rail tracks in San Antonio's Southwest Side. The New York Times said that police were searching for the vehicle's driver who was missing from the scene.

    San Antonio is around 250 kilometres from the US-Mexican border. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott blamed US President Joe Biden for the deaths and said that this was a result of his deadly open border policies.

    Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marecelo Ebrad said that the country's counsel was on his way to the site. He however added that the victims' nationalities were still unknown.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 8:12 [IST]
