40 killed, several injured in a deadly suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

On Thursday, reports stated that at least 40 people were killed and several others were injured in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The deadly blast is stated to have occurred at the Tebyan Social-Cultural activities centre, a Shia cultural and religious organisation, located in the western area of the capital city.

BREAKING: At least 40 killed, 30 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing – Afghan govt https://t.co/wfSbovFdQQ pic.twitter.com/DVMz81PITu —RT (@RT_com) December 28, 2017

Earlier, ANI reported that 30 people had died in the blast.

30 killed and many injured in a suicide attack on Tebyan Social-Cultural

activities center in #Kabul: Afghanistan media — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

The ministry of interior had earlier pegged the death toll at 30.

#KABUL ATTACK - Death toll continues to rise. Ministry of Interior confirms at least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded in suicide attack on Tebyan - Social-Cultural

activities center in Kabul — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 28, 2017

The interior ministry told the BBC the suicide blast was followed by another two explosions in the area.

However, no-one has taken responsibility for the latest attack that killed so many people.

Afghanistan, which has come under the radar of Islamic State, has witnessed a series of blasts in various parts of the country in the last few months.

OneIndia News