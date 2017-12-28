40 killed, several injured in a deadly suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

On Thursday, reports stated that at least 40 people were killed and several others were injured in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The deadly blast is stated to have occurred at the Tebyan Social-Cultural activities centre, a Shia cultural and religious organisation, located in the western area of the capital city.

Earlier, ANI reported that 30 people had died in the blast.

The ministry of interior had earlier pegged the death toll at 30.

The interior ministry told the BBC the suicide blast was followed by another two explosions in the area.

However, no-one has taken responsibility for the latest attack that killed so many people.

Afghanistan, which has come under the radar of Islamic State, has witnessed a series of blasts in various parts of the country in the last few months.

