4 out of 13 people are critically injured in Chicago shooting

Chicago, Dec 22: In a shooting incident at a house party in South Side Chicago thirteen people were wounded among which four were critically injured, the Chicago police said.

Reportedly, a man presented in the party said that the shots were first fired at around 12:30am, a dispute at a house party that was given in the memory of a subject 'slain in April' triggered the shooting incident.

The victims who suffered the gunshots were between the age 16 and 48, they were wounded criticaly in their different body parts.

Meanwhile, one has been reportedly arrested with a weapon and two others are being quizzed.

An eye witness has described that the shooting took place in three different scenes at the residential location in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

First the shooting started inside the house, and then followed with more firing as the people began to run in panic out of the house. Firing also took place from another place of the house as well.