    35 civilians, mostly women killed in Jihadi attack at Burkina Faso

    Ouagadougou, Dec 25: A militant attack in Northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians. Almost all those who were killed are women.

    The army said that seven soldiers and 80 Jihadis were also killed in the double attack on the military base and Arbinda town. This is the latest assault since jihadi violence began in 2015.

    The army chief in a statement said that a large group of terrorists simultaneously attacked the military base and the civilian population in Arbinda.

    "This barbaric attack resulted in the deaths of 35 civilian victims, most of them women," President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, said on Twitter.

    The attack on the base in Arbinda involved more than 100 militants on motorbikes and lasted several hours, the army chief of staff said in a statement.

