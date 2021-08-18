3 killed, several inured in Afghanistan's Jalalabad in anti-Taliban protest

EU, US, 18 other countries raise concern over safety of Afghan women, girls

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Aug 18: At least three people were killed and several injured after Taliban fighters opened fire during protests against the group in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Witnesses told Rueters that the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.

The development comes amid an unprecedented talks was held between the Taliban and former president Hamid Karzai and other leaders amid speculation of a "unity government".

A video tweeted by Pajhwok Afghan local news agency showed people carrying the national flag crossing a street.

"Taliban firing on protesters in Jalalabad city and beaten some video journalists," the agency tweeted along with the video.