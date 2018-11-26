26/11: US offers $5 million reward for info on 'Barbaric' plotters, asks Pakistan to sanction LeT

Washington, Nov 26: On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack on Monday, the US state department's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program hason Sunday offered up to $5 million for information about the attackers who unleashed terror in India's largest city 10 years ago in a horrifying siege that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said in a statement.

On behalf of the government of the United States of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack," he said.

"We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world," he added.

India blamed the attack on the Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, throwing relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors into a tailspin. Indian officials accused Pakistan's intelligence agency of working with the militant group to mastermind the attack - an allegation Islamabad denied.

As many as 166 people were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT terrorists. While nine of the attackers were killed by the police, lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after he was handed down a death sentence.