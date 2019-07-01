  • search
    21 terrorists arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Lahore, July 01: The law enforcement agencies in Pakistan have arrested 21 terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the last one month as part of a crackdown on terror outfits in Punjab province.

    In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said during the crackdown, "twenty-one terrorists belonging to Daesh (ISIS), LeJ and TTP have been arrested during the last one month from Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

    It said a huge quantity of weapons, explosives, maps of different places and a large sum of money have been recovered from them.

    It said the arrested terrorists wanted to target law enforcement agencies personnel in these areas.

    terrorists arrested pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
