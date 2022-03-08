Naveen's body will be brought to India once shelling stops in Ukraine: Karnataka CM

202 schools, 34 hospitals in Ukraine destroyed by Russia so far: Report

Moscow, Mar 08: Russian missiles have so far destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, and over 1,500 residential buildings, according to a report by Euromaidan Press.

As many as 900 settlements are without electricity, water & heat, the report said.

The invasion has also sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk blasted the latest cease-fire proposal, which had most evacuation routes heading toward Russia or its ally Belarus, calling it "unacceptable."

The West has rushed weapons to Ukraine, but NATO has shown no interest in sending troops into the country and has rejected Zelenskyy's pleas to establish a no-fly zone for fear that could trigger a wider war.

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

As Russian missiles bombarded cities and military bases, government leaders pleaded for help and for powerful sanctions against Russia. Civilians piled into trains and cars to flee and patrons of a hotel were directed into a shelter as explosions sounded in Kyiv.

The invasion began on Feb 24 with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault. Ukrainian and US officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

Zelenskyy, who had earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law, appealed to global leaders, saying that if you don't help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door .

Tuesday, March 8, 2022