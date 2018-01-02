2018 will see Donald Trump’s impeachment says this psychic

The year 2018 would witness the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, a psychic has predicted. The Australian psychic Georgina Walker made the prediction.

The 'psychic to the stars' foresees a 'very rocky' year ahead for Trump amid the FBI's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election. "I see an impeachment," she told a TV show on Monday.

"I saw a ball and chain around his ankle. I saw President Clinton's shadow over him, so he went through that process, but he escaped it."

"There is a black cloud over the White House this year ... I feel it's a rocky, rocky year. He may just escape through the impeachment proceedings as Clinton did. But there's enough to take him down."

OneIndia News