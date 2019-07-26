2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport; ends up with fractured hand

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Atlanta, July 26: A 2-year-old boy jumped onto a baggage conveyor belt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that landed him in a luggage room.

The video starts with the boy hopping on the luggage belt at the Spirit Airlines counter on the north side of the airport and then he disappears down a chute. The staff was nowhere to be seen because the ticket counter was closed by that time. So the child couldn't get off the belt and kept riding.

The boy had to go through a lot of loops and turns before he was dropped into the luggage room told the Transportation officials.

According to the airport officials, the child was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera in the premises.

Meanwhile, the Spirit Airlines released the following statement to WAGA in reference to the incident:

"Spirit Airlines is aware of an incident at Hartsfield Jackson Intl in which an unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time. The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries. We are currently working with the TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed. We wish the child the best in their recovery,'' read the statement.

It is learnt that the boy is now recovering and is expected to be fine soon.

The incident took place after his mother stood at a kiosk in order to print her boarding pass and in no time the 2-year-old was seen riding away, Atlanta police reported

Channel 2 reported that a Transportation Security Administration employee alerted police after the 2-year-old fell into the TSA's bag room.

The incident is once again a reminder that parents should always be careful of their kids.