  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport; ends up with fractured hand

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Atlanta, July 26: A 2-year-old boy jumped onto a baggage conveyor belt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that landed him in a luggage room.

    The video starts with the boy hopping on the luggage belt at the Spirit Airlines counter on the north side of the airport and then he disappears down a chute. The staff was nowhere to be seen because the ticket counter was closed by that time. So the child couldn't get off the belt and kept riding.

    2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport; ends up with fractured hand

    The boy had to go through a lot of loops and turns before he was dropped into the luggage room told the Transportation officials.

    According to the airport officials, the child was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera in the premises.

    Meanwhile, the Spirit Airlines released the following statement to WAGA in reference to the incident:

    "Spirit Airlines is aware of an incident at Hartsfield Jackson Intl in which an unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time. The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries. We are currently working with the TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed. We wish the child the best in their recovery,'' read the statement.

    It is learnt that the boy is now recovering and is expected to be fine soon.

    The incident took place after his mother stood at a kiosk in order to print her boarding pass and in no time the 2-year-old was seen riding away, Atlanta police reported

    Channel 2 reported that a Transportation Security Administration employee alerted police after the 2-year-old fell into the TSA's bag room.

    The incident is once again a reminder that parents should always be careful of their kids.

    More BOY News

    Read more about:

    boy baggage atlanta airport

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue